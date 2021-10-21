Orangeburg native writes a song to lift spirits over pandemic fatigue

Tonya Ceasar hopes her song 'So Worthy' will not only help be people during these times but also inspire people to follow their dreams.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg native Tonya Ceasar hopes to lift people's spirits with her new song called 'So Worthy.'

The gospel singer-songwriter says she wrote the song during the pandemic last year. Ceasar says the inspiration behind it was some of the negative impacts she saw during the pandemic.

"There's so much negativity that happens in the world," Ceasar said. "It's not that you don't want to focus on it, but the more you do, your spirit can be cast down. It gave me an idea because of what was happening in the world. I wanted people to know, like God said, he is still worthy."

In addition to the song, Ceasar filmed a music video for 'So Worthy' right in the heart of downtown Orangeburg. She hopes that it will help be people during these times and inspire people to follow their dreams.