Orangeburg police search for 3 missing children who weren't returned to mother

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg Public Safety officers are searching for three children who are missing after they weren't returned to their mother.
According to officers, the children's father picked the children up from their mother, who has custody of the children, on October 2. He was supposed to return them the next day, but officers say he didn't.
The children's names are Michael Dione McGee II (9 years old), Gracy Ann McGee (7 years old) and Gerald McGee (4 years old).
Police say they may be travelling by bus, through Atlanta, with a final destination in Tennessee. Anyone with information is asked to contact Juvenile Investigator Sam Jenkins at: (803) 664-1347.People can also contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.