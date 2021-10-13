Orangeburg police search for 3 missing children who weren't returned to mother

The children were supposed to have been returned to the mother on October 3.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg Public Safety officers are searching for three children who are missing after they weren't returned to their mother.

According to officers, the children's father picked the children up from their mother, who has custody of the children, on October 2. He was supposed to return them the next day, but officers say he didn't.

The children's names are Michael Dione McGee II (9 years old), Gracy Ann McGee (7 years old) and Gerald McGee (4 years old).