Orangeburg public safety chief retires, Charles Austin named interim director

Charles Austin, former Columbia police chief, will serve as the agency's interim director. His first day on the job is this Friday.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg's Department of Public Safety will see a change in leadership on October 1st. During a special called meeting on Wednesday, City of Orangeburg officials announced the agency's director, Chief Michael Adams, is retiring, effective immediately.

Chief Mike Adams served in the position of Orangeburg's director of public safety for six years before announcing his retirement. His interim replacement is a face that may be familiar to many in the Midlands.

"Chief Charles Austin, a former chief of police in Columbia, has agreed to step in and serve Orangeburg on an interim basis as the director of public safety," said Sidney Evering, Orangeburg City Administrator.

"On behalf of the city council and myself, we welcome you aboard, and give you all the rights to take care of the agency moving forward," said Mayor Michael Butler.

Before stepping into his new position, Austin most recently worked as an instructor in the department of criminal justice administration and as a social science and student success coach at Benedict College in Columbia.

Austin was the City of Columbia's first black police chief, serving in that role for more than a decade. He also previously served as city manager for the Capital City.