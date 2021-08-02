Orangeburg officer stomped man near the head with his boot, SLED says

The officer was fired by the City of Orangeburg and is now facing a criminal charge.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A now former Orangeburg Public Safety Officer is being accused of stomping on a man's neck and head while the person was defenseless.

David Lance Dukes, 38, is charged with first degree assault and battery.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said the incident happened back on July 26.

According to a warrant, Dukes--who was on duty at the time-- was responding to a call for service on Colleton Street in Orangeburg. In a news conference last week, Orangeburg Public Safety Chief Mike Adams said that the call came in as a report of a man with a gun.

The warrant states Dukes made contact with the victim and ordered him to the ground on gunpoint. SLED agents say while the victim was on the ground in a defenseless position, Dukes forcibly stomped on the victim's neck/head area with his boot. The warrant goes on to say the victim's head then struck the concrete.

SLED says the victim suffered a bruise to his forehead and was taken to the hospital. The case remains under investigation by agents.

Adams said last Friday that he asked SLED to investigated after reviewing video of the incident, saying the use of force was "outside the scope" of their policy. Dukes has been fired from Orangeburg DPS.

"The actions of this officer does not represent the organization and values of Orangeburg Department of Public Safety or the men and women who serve it," Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said last week.