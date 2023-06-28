Orangeburg receives $22.7 million federal grant for railroad corner redevelopment project

The funding will cover the entire cost of the project. This includes a new pedestrian bridge over two state highways and the railroad tracks.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced Wednesday the City of Orangeburg will receive $22.7 million in federal funding into the city of Orangeburg's Railroad Corner Redevelopment Project.

City leaders say redeveloping this area has been more than a decade in the making and now millions in federal funding will bring them one step closer to breaking ground.

“This time, unlike some of the decisions that were made in the past, transportation dollars, federal taxpayer transportation dollars, will be used to connect rather than divide," said Buttigieg.

Buttigieg describes Orangeburg's railroad tracks running along Boulevard Street as a physical barrier dividing two parts of the city, its university, and business districts.

The mission of the grant is to integrate the city, making it easier for people to access.

“This project truly is going to be transformational for all students involved and everyone in the community," said Claflin University student Layla DeCosta.

The funding will cover the entire cost of the project. This includes a new pedestrian bridge over two state highways and the railroad tracks. This will allow college students from South Carolina State and Claflin Universities to safely walk from campus to downtown Orangeburg.

There will also be public transit and electric vehicle charging stations, along with a new public parking area. Access to public transit will allow residents who can't afford a vehicle to have other options.

The public parking intends to create additional room for better crosswalks with a goal of keeping pedestrians safe. Orangeburg Councilwoman Liz Keitt, who's served the city for 31 years, welcomed the news.

“What a day. We’ve been looking forward to this forever so we just thank the Lord for having the people in positions they’re in to look out for us.”