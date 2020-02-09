After closing its doors in 2016 due to a lack of funding, the shelter reopened on Monday.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — For over a year, the Orangeburg community has rallied together to reopen the Samaritan House, a homeless shelter that closed its doors in 2016 due to a lack of funding.

On Monday, the community’s hard work and dedication paid off as the shelter reopened.

“Now the homeless population in Orangeburg will have a place to lay their head,” said Henry Miller, executive director of The Samaritan House.

The facility has several new additions, including a brand new laundry area, linens for residents, a brand new kitchen and dining area, as well as renovated restrooms and living areas for residents.

Due to COVID-19, the center will only accommodate 20 people, 10 women and 10 men.

Those entering the building will have to have their temperatures taken. Another precaution is hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout the building.

“It’s a good thing, it’s really great, people fall on hard times in their life and they need to know that they are people who can help.” Miller said.

Once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the shelter will be able to accommodate up to 40 people.