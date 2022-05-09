Orangeburg businesses hard at work this Labor Day

As workers nationwide enjoy a day of rest, some Orangeburg businesses have decided to keep their doors open.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — For many workers across the country, Labor Day is considered a day off. For some businesses in Orangeburg, the work continues.

“We are open every holiday so retail, holidays are big in retail," said Kimbrell's furniture store manager Wyonette Stites.

She says in retail, Labor Day is just like any other.

“We’ve been pretty steady today but our sales started on the first and goes through the 10th so a lot of people that won’t come today will come tomorrow or they’ll come before Saturday," said Stites.

As some businesses face staffing challenges, Stites says she's been blessed with enough staff to meet the needs of customers.

“We’re here for the customers so when the customers wanna come and shop we have to be here," she said.

Down the street at Rosalia's Mexican Restaurant in downtown Orangeburg, manager Eduardo Sanchez says his doors remain open year round. He jokes the restaurant is open eight days a week.

“It’s Labor Day, that’s why we work, you know, because of labor day, we have to work," said Sanchez.

He says loyal customers keep things busy, especially with many other food options being closed.

“Everybody knows us, we’re doing really good here," said Sanchez.

According to Stites, the message of hard work transcends generations.