Newly launched initiative in Orangeburg County to give students online access to AP classes

Currently there are students enrolled at Bethune-Bowman, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, and North Middle-High School participating.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Making Advanced Placement (AP) classes more accessible to Orangeburg County students is the goal of the newly launched National Math and Science Initiative, also known as NMSI.

Dr. Terry Fludd is the director of school improvement and innovation with the Orangeburg County School District. She says students who may not be able to take AP courses due to lack of AP teachers can now enroll online for the classes.

This year, the program focuses on AP Language with math, science, and ELA being added next year.

The district implemented its first cohort for the program with students throughout the district. Currently, there are students enrolled at Bethune-Bowman, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, and North Middle-High School participating.

“The three of our students, I’ve spoken to all of them, they’re super excited. They are up to the challenge and they are just eager to participate. They feel like they’ll be ready for college they say, because they’re participating in this course," said Dr. Fludd.

This past summer, 25 teachers and district leaders received training for the program and will get professional development. According to Fludd, the program is being funded by National Math and Science Initiative, meaning it's of no cost to participants.