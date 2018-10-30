Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help in identifying three individuals involved in a home invasion.

Around midnight, Saturday, Oct. 27, three gunmen kicked open a door at a Geneva Court residence in Orangeburg. Stills from a home surveillance video capture images of the suspects prior to shooting a man after a confrontation.

A roommate told investigators he heard a loud noise just after midnight. Minutes later, the roommate said he heard at least two shots fired before someone kicked open his bedroom door. The gunmen pointed weapons at the man but did not fire.

The man said he found the victim laying at the victim's bedroom door.

Emergency personnel called to the scene could not find vital signs and the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at (803) 534-3550, or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372) or www.midlandscrimestoppers.com. Tips can be anonymous and if the tips leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

© 2018 WLTX