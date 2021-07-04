Students experience, paint nature during spring break at Edisto Memorial Garden

The SC Governor's School for the Hearts and Humanities donated art supplies to the Orangeburg Area Boys and Girls Club so kids could paint and draw what they saw.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Several Orangeburg County students are spending their spring break exploring nature through an artist's lens.

"We're hearing a lot that students were tired of being online all the time," said SC Governor's School for the Hears and Humanities' Director of Outreach and Community Engagement Carol Baker. That was a really big piece of feedback we were hearing. We wanted to craft an activity that was specifically designed to get them out in the world around them."

The SC Governor's School for the Hearts and Humanities donated art supplies to some Orangeburg Area Boys and Girls Club kids so they could paint and draw what they saw at Edisto Memorial Garden. The director of operations for the boys and girls club, Willie Booker, says the event gives the kids an opportunity to get out of the house during spring break.

"This is a two-objective project," explained Booker. "For them to be out in nature, to understand the beauty of nature, and maybe someone while discover they have some talent in art."

"I think it is good for us because a lot of people were telling me that they were sitting at a desk or a kitchen table doing schoolwork, and they wanted to get outside more," Carver Edisto Middle School student, Jakya Robinson said.

Robinson says looking forward to learning new artistic skills while enjoying the great outdoors.