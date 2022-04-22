Orangeburg students create Earth Day art

Art students showed off their Earth Day masterpiece, made out of all recyclable materials.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County arts students made an orange for Orangeburg. Art students showed off their Earth Day masterpiece, made out of all recyclable materials.

“We want to save the earth and not make the earth die," said Edisto Primary student Kaydence Simpson.

Simpson is a first grader at the school. She is one of multiple students whose work was put on display at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center and the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce. They used materials like paper, Styrofoam, aluminum cans, and newspaper.

Other items used were fabric paint, acrylic paints, spray paint, hot glue, markers, and drawing paper.

“I think you can make art out of almost anything wherever you are and I think that’s a good marriage with earth day to look around you see what you’ve got and make art with it," said teacher Paul Abrahamsen.

Abrahamsen is a participating art teacher at Bethune-Bowman Middle and High schools. He says it took them a week to complete the project. However, he says the project challenges students to be creative in finding eco-friendly materials. He feels this ultimately helped to showcase their talents.