Orangeburg City Council wants damaged railroad crossing repaired

City Council is giving CSX 30 days to complete repairs.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg City Council members voted on a resolution to give CSX Transportation 30 days to fix the railroad crossing at Stonewall Jackson Blvd.

"This is a resolution urging the president of CSX to expedite the immediate repair of the railroad crossing at Stonewall Jackson Blvd," said Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering. "The city has been in contact with CSX for over a year at least to try to fix this crossing. If he doesn't respond, then it will authorize the city attorney and me to seek other measures for repairs."

"I drive past this road about ten times a day," said Orangeburg Resident Norman Jeffery. "When you come by here, it's so many potholes that it's about to tear your car up when passing it."

News 19 reached out to CSX multiple times regarding a completion date for repairs. Tuesday, a spokesperson referred us back to a previous email in January that stated repairs should be completed this year, but there is no timeline finalized. Residents say they hope some action is taken soon because some drivers say they have to drive on the curb to get across the track.