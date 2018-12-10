Columbia, SC (WLTX) — An Orangeburg man has been arrested in connection to an October 1 incident in which two women were shot, one in the face.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that Jaquan Jackson was charges with three counts each of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a crime.

Victims told investigators that they were in Orangeburg around 9:30 p.m. October 1, seeking to purchase narcotics.

The driver of the car said that as they turned on to Irving Street, shots were fired and she she began to back up the vehicle. She reported to investigators that she felt a burning sensation and realized that she had been shot in the shoulder. A passenger in the vehicle had been shot in the face. A third woman in the car was not injured.

A task force consisting of Orangeburg County Sheriff's deputies and US Marshals took Jackson into custody in West Columbia Wednesday evening.

© 2018 WLTX