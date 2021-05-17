Organ donor campaign helped by SC DMV

It's called 'Be a Star,' and the mission is to encourage South Carolinians to sign up to be organ donors when they get their new ID.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two organ donor organizations are trying to raise awareness of the importance of donating organs to those who may need them. So they've kicked off a campaign with the department of motor vehicles.

"I was glad that I could at least have some good come out of a not-so-good situation," said Lexington County resident Joy Blakley. "I was able to give that gift to a family so they wouldn't have to face the death of an immediate family member."

Blakley says she knows the importance of donating. She says she signed her son up to be an organ donor after he died training for a triathlon when a drunk driver hit him.

"That heart grew in me," Blakley said. "It is still pumping in another mother now. It's kind of overwhelming, but in a good way."

We Are Sharing Hope SC and Donate Life SC are hoping more people will be inspired like Blakley to sign up for organ donations.

"About 2.5 million people in South Carolina have registered to be an eye, tissue, and organ donor through the South Carolina registry," said We Are Sharing Hope's Director of Communications Director Kristine Neal. "We're excited about the number, and we want it to keep growing."

The two organizations are collaborating with the SC DMV to launch a new campaign. It's called 'Be a Star,' and the mission is to encourage South Carolina residents to sign up to be organ donors when they get their new ID.

"Eye, organ, tissue donations are only a consideration when all life-saving situations have been exhausted," explained Neal. "It's only a consideration for less than one percent of people who pass away. So we're still looking at a small number of potential heroes. The more we can register, the more we can save lives."