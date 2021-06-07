Organizers planning for a more 'normal' SC State Fair this year

This year will mark the 152nd state fair. The fun returns to the fairgrounds October 13 - 24, 2021.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Organizers of the South Carolina State Fair are planning to have a more traditional state fair experience in 2021.

This year will mark the 152nd state fair. The fun returns to the fairgrounds between October 13th and the 24th.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the SC State Fair had to change the way they operate.

"Last year in 2020, we appreciate everyone's support of our drive thru fair last year and our additional drive through food drive in April of last year," said Nancy Smith, the General Manager of the state fair.

The 2021 State Fair is just around the corner, just three months away. While they're still in the planning stages and putting on the finishing touches, Smith is planning on having more of the normal and traditional state fair most people are used to.

"Right now, the plans for the fair are more like on the normal side of what you have been used to for your South Carolina State Fair for our 12 days of fun," explained Smith. "But as we said, we're still three months out so we're just taking everything into consideration. Safety is always our number one concern for our patrons so we will be following all the CDC guidelines, and you can check our website out for updates as we move forward with the 12 days of fun."

The fair plans on having hand sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds and the livestock area.

While the 2020 the fair looked different than most, they're are going to incorporate some of the new things from last year moving forward.

"One of the things that came from our COVID year in 2020 will be moving forward in April of next year. We'll be having another food drive-thru," said the general manager. "We've learned some things and, of course, cleanliness is always really good. You can never wash your hands enough, and we've always been very big, very cognizant of that."

The circus at the fair will also be returning this year. Organizers are looking to finalize their lineup for the Pepsi Play Stage. Roving entertainers will return as well.

It’s finally time! Competitive exhibits are open for registration. We think this is your moment! Scstatefair.org/competitions Posted by South Carolina State Fair on Saturday, July 3, 2021

"It's just nice to be back to a little bit more normal than we were," said Smith. "We found out that folks really missed their South Carolina State Fair and we missed being together in bringing these 12 days of fun to folks so we're really looking forward to putting on a safe fair for our patrons in South Carolina, bringing everyone together because that's what the fair is."