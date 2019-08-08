CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Calhoun County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who was last seen on Sunday.

Deputies say Donna Ulmer, who has been staying with her daughter, was last seen on Sunday, August 4, in the Stumphole Road area of Elloree, South Carolina.

Ulmer's family says it is out of character for her to be out of touch for this long, and they are concerned about her welfare.

If you see Ulmer or have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at (803) 874-9111.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

