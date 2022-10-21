Out of state non-profit donates blankets to Oak Grove Elementary

The Lexington One school received 50 blankets.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — As these colder temperatures and months are hitting us, one school in Lexington School District One is wrapping up.

They're feeling the love through blanket donations.

An out-of-state non-profit is showing support.

Students at Oak Grove Elementary are seeing new colors in the nurse's office. These colors are on warm fleece blankets.

This is all thanks to a non-profit connection from one of the school nurses who moved from Pennsylvania.

"When I moved down here to South Carolina, I wanted to help. I wanted to get this going down here and help. When I reached out to him and told him the school I was at and our colors, he automatically sent 50 blankets for the students here," Karen Becker, school nurse said.

The organization is called Blankets of Hope - Berks and up in Pennsylvania they've donated over 64,000 of these blankets, as well as twin beds, sheets, bedding and Pack 'n Plays to those in need.

"It's not just for warmth, it's for security as well cause they're really soft. They stay soft as often as you have to wash them," Becker said.

Also, the school has a liaison to help give some of these blankets out to Midlands families.

Gravity Jefferson, a kindergartener at the school was wrapped in a blanket when he visited the nurse earlier this month.

"It's hard to describe the feeling. It's an overwhelming just feeling of warmth and happiness, especially when you see kids, you hand them the blanket and they just grab it an hold it. It's like that instant security that they have," Becker said.

This is a new way to share the love through a piece of fabric.

If you are a family of Oak Grove Elementary school and you're in need, looking to receive a blanket, reach out directly to the school.