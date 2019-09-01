Thirty-five lives lost to violence. That's how 2018 ended in Richland County, according to the sheriff's department.

Last year 35 people, ages 2-68, were killed in Richland County. As for those responsible, arrests are up to 37 in connection to those crimes — 24 of them being 25 years or younger.

"2018 went out with a bang in a bad way," Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said during a press conference Wednesday.

Framed by two posters bearing the names of those on opposite sides of these violent acts, Lott described one group as those leaving behind mourning families, while the others simply "threw their lives away."

All in all, "72 lives have been changed" in just one year in Richland County, as a result of "young people with guns, who do not have a conscious."

While Lott claims the department is very successful when it comes to solving these crimes, he did announce four remain unsolved at this time and one fugitive is still on the loose.

That fugitive is Tyshawn Carrigan. He is wanted for death of 19-year-old Jayguan Hughes, who was shot on the 1800 block of Crestview Avenue on November 26, 2018.

However Lott is confident every incident will be resolved, and advises that each suspect "look over their shoulder every single second." Lott went on to say the department is "not gonna rest, not gonna slow down, not gonna stop until we bring them to justice."

Many of these violence acts occur because suspects "live and die by the guns," according to Lott. Over the course of 2018, the department's violent task force seized 677 illegal guns.

This statistic led Lott to highlight that fact that many guns are left in unsecured cars, stating people need to take their guns out of their cars, as well as lock their cars.

However, the resounding message from the press conference seemed to be a call for community involvement when it comes to violence in the county.

"Law enforcement shouldn't really be the one leading the charge in this, we should just be part of the solution not the whole answer," Lott said.

The sheriff claiming the community's response to violence starts at home.

"Parents gotta be parents," he continued. "Parents have to take some responsibility for their kids."