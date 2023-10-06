SC forestry warning people about outdoor burning this weekend

The commission said the forecast calls for low humidity and higher wind speeds across the state.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Forestry Commission is urging people to use caution this weekend if they're going to doing any time of outdoor burning, due to the weather conditions the state will see.

The commission said the forecast calls for low humidity and higher wind speeds across the state. With those conditions likely, there is a greater-than-average potential for fires to escape easily and spread rapidly. Those fires would be harder to contain and control.

“The low relative humidity combined with the recent lack of rainfall statewide contributes to increased fire danger,” said SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones. “There will be a higher risk from conducting outdoor burning until conditions begin to improve later next week. If you don’t have to burn over the next several days, please consider postponing burning."

They add that most wildfires are preventable. Some of the precautions they suggest are creating an adequate firebreak around the area to be burned and having enough personnel, water and equipment on hand to keep the fire under control at all times.

State law requires that citizens in unincorporated areas notify the Forestry Commission before burning outdoors. The notification is an automated process, and the toll-free numbers for each county are provided at the following link: scfc.gov/protection/fire-burning/how-to-notify/