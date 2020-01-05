IRMO, S.C. — The Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission will reopen outdoor trails and green space in parks on Friday, May 1 at 8 a.m.

Commuity buildings, meeting facilities, the dog park, picnic shelters, playgrounds, and restrooms will remain closed.

Visitors are encouraged to practice hand hygiene, social distancing, and bring their own sanitizer and water.

According to the commission, they will continue to monitor and adjust in compliance with CDC and SCDHEC guidelines.

