Outgoing Columbia mayor headed to Harvard for fellowship

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The outgoing mayor of Columbia, South Carolina has been awarded a Harvard fellowship to mentor and teach students.

Steve Benjamin's office announced Monday he will teach a course in health policy and leadership at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health during the spring 2022 term.

The class will study approaches to issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, gun violence, climate resilience, and racial justice.

Benjamin has served as the first Black mayor of South Carolina's capital city since 2010.