Three sisters, all diagnosed with breast cancer

Becky Carter shares her story of surviving breast cancer 2 years after her sisters received the same diagnosis.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — It's been almost a year since Becky Carter's doctor told her that she had breast cancer.

However, it's not the first time that diagnosis has impacted her life.

Both of Carter's sisters are also breast cancer survivors. Her sisters were diagnosed in 2017 and she was diagnosed November 13, 2019.

Carter says that she went for her annual mammogram but something still just didn't seem right.

She waited six months and went back to talk to her doctor about her concerns. She had a 3D Mammogram and ultrasound at Lexington Medical Center. That's when doctors were able to make the diagnosis that would change her life.

Even though Carter and her sisters were all diagnosed with breast cancer, genetic testing showed that was not the cause of their disease. Carter's treatments have included chemotherapy, radiation and a double mastectomy.

She credits her doctors, her family, her faith and the support staff at Lexington Medical Center with helping her get through this last year.

Early detection is the key to surviving a breast cancer diagnosis.