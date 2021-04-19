A program to help cancer patients in Lexington

The program is designed to help cancer survivors transition from active treatment to post-treatment

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Medical Center is looking for participants for a new program called "Cancer Transitions: Moving Beyond Treatment".

The program is free and according to the hospital unlike anything else here in the Midlands.

The program is designed to help cancer survivors transition from active treatment to post-treatment with a focus on patients who have completed cancer treatment within the last two years.

Rebekah Culp is a clinical dietician for cancer programs at Lexington Medical Center.

Culp says classes will focus on an individual's mental health, nutrition and exercise post-treatment medical care.

When it comes to nutrition, Culp says a focused approach will improve recovery from surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. Her best advice for cancer survivors is to make sure they're eating a balanced diet that includes fruits, vegetables, lean meats and limited alcohol consumption.

According to Lexington Medical Center, there are six sessions and each one is three hours long. The classes are held at the Lexington Medical Center campus in West Columbia.

Sessions will take place on Tuesdays, beginning May 4, 2021 through June 8, 2021.

Sessions are from 9:00 a.m. – Noon inside Lexington Oncology located on the Lexington Medical Center campus in West Columbia.

Registration is required for the free classes made possible through a grant from the Lexington Medical Center Foundation.