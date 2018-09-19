Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Angie Tindall is willing to tell anyone who asks about her cancer survivor's story. She was diagnosed with the disease 6 months ago and today she proudly proclaims that she is cancer free.

Tindall found the lump in her breast during a shower. She says that it was very noticeable and her doctors acted quickly to have her in for a mammogram.

During chemotherapy, she began to loose her hair. Tindall says that she's always loved her hair and that was a very difficult time for her.

She was referred to Becky's Place by her nurse navigator. Once there she was fitted for a wig that not only resembled her natural hair but was also free of charge thanks to the non-profit group WIRE.

According to Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative, WIRE (Women Involved in Rural Electrification) was created to improve the quality of life in rural areas. Mid-Carolina Electric has three WIRE chapters based on geographic location. WIRE hosts a golf tournament each October to raise money for Becky's Pace at Lexington Medical Center. Becky's Place is a specialized Vera Bradley boutique for women undergoing cancer treatment. The products and services offered help women manage the appearance-related side effects of treatments including surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. Since, 1999 WIRE has raised more than $150, 000 for cancer patients.

They're next tournament is October 15, 2018 and they're still accepting teams.

If you'd like to sign up for the tournament just click here.

If you'd like to find out more about W.I.R.E. just click here.

