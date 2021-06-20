Early diagnosis helped mom, music teacher fight breast cancer

The 47 year old music educator and mom of two had the benefit of early diagnosis.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mary Katherine Burbank has always been faithful about scheduling her annual mammogram. She’s had several friends who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, so she intimately understands the importance of early detection.

Less than a year ago, she heard the words breast cancer again and this time her name was attached to the diagnosis.

The 47 year old music educator and mom of two had the benefit of early diagnosis. She had surgery and radiation but didn’t need chemotherapy because her cancer was caught early.

If Burbank looks familiar, it may be because you’ve seen her on a Lexington Medical Center commercial where she talks about the benefits of early detection.