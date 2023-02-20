Buddy Call19 Survivor: Nicole McCune

When McCune's sister was diagnosed with breast cancer, she never imagined that a year later she would be facing the same disease.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been almost three years since Nicole McCune has heard the words, "You have breast cancer. The diagnosis came as a surprise, not because she didn't understand her risks, but because she'd been consistent with her routine mammogram exams.

McCune has a family history of breast cancer. One year prior to her diagnosis, her sister was also diagnosed with breast cancer. She also lost another sister to the disease.

A 3D mammogram detected the lesion and a biopsy confirmed that it was cancer. McCune's diagnosis came during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, so she was left to go through treatments at the hospital and procedures without the support of family and friends by her side.

McCune says at times like those, she relied heavily on her faith believing that God was going to provide her with a cure. She was 49 years old when she heard the words, "You have breast cancer," but her prognosis was good. Her treatment involved surgery and radiation but no chemotherapy.

As she was receiving treatments to save her life, her father passed away from pancreatic cancer. McCune reflects on those times as difficult but not impossible because of her faith. Now that doctors have given her a clean bill of health, McCune is finding purpose in her pain through the non-profit organization she established, A Breast of Hope.

The organization works closely with breast cancer patients and survivors to supply them with information, educational tools, and cards and flowers. McCune's goal is to make sure women understand the importance of understanding their risks for developing breast cancer and receiving the tools they need to make decisions about their health.