Buddy Call19 Survivor: Darlene Connell

Healthcare provider battles breast cancer after a second diagnosis and says mammograms' are not to be missed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Darlene Connell has spent her entire career as a healthcare professional.

Knowing as much as she does about medicine, nothing prepared her to hear the words, "You have breast cancer, " not once, but twice.

Connell was first diagnosed in 2014.

Her second diagnosis came six years later in December of 2020.

This time the disease was in both breasts.

Her faith has remained strong and her family has been her support during the times she's felt the weakest. Connell says she never takes for granted the special moments she has with her family, and her four-year old granddaughter Katy is an amazing reminder of how wonderful life can be.

Connell's personal message to anyone who is missing annual screenings is simple; "Do the mammogram please!".

Healthcare providers say early detection is the key to saving your life when it comes to breast cancer.