Buddy Call19: Krisdee Clark on the Beauty of Surviving Cancer

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Krisdee Clark wears a lot titles. She's a working mom, a wife, and Mrs. Capital City 2021; but none of her titles may be more important than that of breast cancer survivor.
Clark takes pride in using her platform to encourage women to know that, "You can feel beautiful, you can look beautiful. You can sound great; all of those things after breast cancer."
Clark was diagnosed in 2019. She says that at one point in her treatment, she felt a tremendous amount of survivor's guilt. Clark says, "1 in 8 women with breast cancer is just too many!"
Clark's treatment involved surgeries and chemotherapy. She encourages women to seek out the best doctors for their care team. Clark says, "It shouldn't just be about being cancer free. It should be about thriving after having cancer."
Doctors say early detection is the key to saving lives when it comes to a breast cancer diagnosis. You should talk to your doctor about your family history and when is the right time for you to begin your routine mammograms.
