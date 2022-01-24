Buddy Call19: Krisdee Clark on the Beauty of Surviving Cancer

2 years after being diagnosed with breast cancer, Clark is using her platform as Mrs. Capital City to encourage women to find beauty after their cancer diagnosis.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Krisdee Clark wears a lot titles. She's a working mom, a wife, and Mrs. Capital City 2021; but none of her titles may be more important than that of breast cancer survivor.

Clark takes pride in using her platform to encourage women to know that, "You can feel beautiful, you can look beautiful. You can sound great; all of those things after breast cancer."

Clark was diagnosed in 2019. She says that at one point in her treatment, she felt a tremendous amount of survivor's guilt. Clark says, "1 in 8 women with breast cancer is just too many!"

Clark's treatment involved surgeries and chemotherapy. She encourages women to seek out the best doctors for their care team. Clark says, "It shouldn't just be about being cancer free. It should be about thriving after having cancer."