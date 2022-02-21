For Pomaria woman, breast cancer changed her story, not her faith

Lynnette Lever knows firsthand how important early detection is when it comes to breast cancer.

POMARIA, S.C. — In the small Newberry county town of Pomaria, Lynnette Lever looks out over her farm with her husband. It's a chance for her to reflect on the beauty of watching strawberries grow and the wonders of how her relationship with God has grown over the last two years.

Lever was diagnosed with breast cancer on August 28, 2020. She remembers getting the call at 7:15AM. She says she also remembers, during the middle of the pandemic believing that everything was going to be fine. Lever remembers saying, "No matter what happens, I'm going to be fine. I'm in the hands of The Lord and no matter what the outcome will be, I will be ok.".

Lever is a retired school nurse so she understands the value of preventative health care. She encourages everyone she knows to preform their self breast exam. She had a mammogram just months before finding a lump in her breast herself. She says that self exam is the reason she is alive today.

Her treatment plan included surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and she was able to signal the end of her treatment by "ringing the bell" last May. The journey through what was one of the hardest times in her life, made sweeter by the birth of her first grandchild.