Dealership agrees to swap out $30,000 SUV since it can't locate the source of annoying noise

It might not be the worst thing but a noise coming from your car or SUV can be frustrating. Sydney Moore was tired of listening to it so he called WFMY News 2.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Buying a car can be stressful. What kind is the best? Which one is most comfortable? What brand has good reviews? Does it fit in your budget? Are you paying too much? What kind of condition is it in?

Sydney Moore was in the market for an SUV recently and asked many of those very questions before buying. Let’s be real, there’s a lot to consider before plopping down thousands and thousands of dollars. The SUV Moore bought was nearly $30,000.

“Oh, I liked the car, I really did,” Moore said.

The Ford Explorer had all the features and add-ons that Moore needed, and the price was within his budget. It seemed like everything was working out fine until Moore noticed an annoying noise every time he was driving.

“I did not know where it was coming from,” Moore said.

The noise was somewhere between a whistle and a squeal and was constant every time Moore hoped behind the wheel and started driving.

Moore took the SUV back to the dealership and a mechanic tried to fix the vehicle. It took about four days until the dealership called and said the SUV was repaired.

Moore picked up the SUV and headed home thinking everything would be fine. Well, the noise was still there.

“On my way home, I recognized a similar or the same noise under my car,” Moore said.

Back to the shop, it went and this time the dealership replaced the transmission transfer case. The repairs didn’t seem to help with the noise as it persisted. The noise was baffling to the dealership as well. The local General Manager contacted the corporate office for a solution.

“I just wanted it fixed, I asked WFMY to step in to see what (you) could do on the issue,” Moore said.

Once Moore reached out, we immediately contacted the dealership to better understand the issue. The General Manager explained the issue and outlined all it had tried to do to alleviate the issue.

The dealership made several fixes in hopes it would eliminate the noise but unfortunately nothing worked.

“The GM was great, but I wanted the car fixed,” Moore said.

After a couple of weeks of inspections and conversations with Ford, the dealership decided it would grant our request on behalf of Moore and swap out the SUV for another one. The SUV Moore has now comes with a few more features.

“This could not and would not take have taken place without WFMY,” Moore said.