COLUMBIA, S.C. — Edith General's family is keeping her legacy alive during the season of giving.

In 2013, the community servant passed away. Her daughter, Diane Labrew, is still honoring her memory with their annual free Thanksgiving feast at Chapelle Memorial AME Church.

"As long as I have breath in my body, and able to do it, I will keep her legacy alive," says Labrew as she prepares to feed more than 200 people.

General started the tradition over 20 years ago with the goal to never let anyone go hungry during the holiday. Labrew says it all started when Edith was heading to church and one gentleman said he was hungry. Thats when she vowed to never let that happen gain as long as she was around an there to help.

Labrew got emotional, with tears in her eyes, as she got ready to feed others, feeling that her mother was watching over her.

"It's a wonderful feeling, I know I'm making her proud. I feel good," she says. "This is her passion, cooking was her passion...I'm keeping it going."

Turkey, dressing, stuffing, and sides fill the tables as those in need from the area line up to get their Thanksgiving meal.

Labrew says she will never stop helping others, in her mother's memory. Even if she has to do it all alone, she will never stop giving.