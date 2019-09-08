Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Hundreds of mayors across the country are joining forces, calling for the U.S. Senate to end their recess in order to work on common sense gun laws.

This past weekend, two mass shootings rocked the country.

Within 15 hours, a gunman killed 22 and injured 24 at an El Paso Walmart, and another gunman killed 9 and injured 27 outside of a bar in Dayton.

"One person in the media said to me, 'Well, it will always be part of your history'. I said, 'Yes, but it will not be the headline. We will relegate it to an asterisk footnote. It will not define us'," said Dee Margo, Mayor of El Paso, TX. "Whatever can be done to preclude, prohibit or prevent any acts like this evil need to be dealt with."

In a letter sent Thursday morning by the US Conference of Mayors (USCM) to House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, it highlights two key pieces of legislation that already passed in the House. 225 mayors from cities big and small want Senators to reconsider these two bipartisan bills that would close major loopholes in the background check system.

News 19 tuned into a phone conference Thursday afternoon, where the mayors of El Paso, Dayton, Columbia and Rochester Hills, Michigan, spoke about the letter and how it could curb gun violence in the future.

"We were the 250 city to have a mass shooting just this year. There are more mass shootings than there are days of this year. We can make a difference and the country can make a difference by passing this background check," said Nan Whaley, Mayor of Dayton, OH.

"All across this country in rural America, suburban America and urban America, mayors are acting," said Columbia Mayor, Steve Benjamin, who is also a former president of USCM.

The group of mayors is urging Senators to take up the following bipartisan bills:

H.R. 8 (Bipartisan Background Check Act of 2019). It would require all firearm purchases to undergo a NICS background check, prohibit unlicensed transfers of guns through unregulated secondary sales and increase law enforcement's ability to trace crime guns

H.R. 1112 (Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2019). It would extend the background check review period deadline from three to 10 business days to help ensure background checks are complete before weapons are sold and dangerous people who shouldn't ave them are unable to purchase them

The letter states if H.R. 1112 had been law in 2015, the tragedy at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston might have been avoided.

"We just can't wait until the next one befalls an American community. I really believe we have hit a tipping point. We're demanding action today and will continue to do so until we can break this political paralysis and bring real change," said USCM President and Mayor of Rochester Hills, Bryan Barnett.

"What we're asking is for Congress to do their job to help our communities to be more safe and to do what the vast majority of Americans believe is the right thing, which is to pass a background check," said Whaley.

"If you do [pass these bills], we'll be there with you. If you don't, we'll continue to actively work with the vast majority of Americans on every side of the aisle and in between wanting change and wanting it now," Benjamin added.

Mayor Benjamin says the City of Columbia is going to take action, too.

He says in council's next meeting, they will move forward with a new hate crimes ordinance.

Office of Steve Benjamin

It would allow extra penalties on crimes when a person targets another based on race, religion, sexual orientation or disability.

Benjamin is also looking at a Gun-Free School Zones Act to prohibit the possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a public, private or parochial school in Columbia. There would be exceptions. For example, if you're legally allowed to carry a gun because of your profession, if you have a concealed weapons permit or if you're on your own private property.

Last year, Benjamin says law enforcement took 1,000 guns off the streets of Columbia. In December 2017, after the mass shooting in Las Vegas, South Carolina lawmakers passed the first bump stock and trigger crank ban. The federal government followed suit.

In a recent meeting, Benjamin added that Columbia officials banned the development of ghost guns to help make the community safer.