An overnight fire broke out at Whaley Street United Methodist Church on Friday, March 20.

Fire officials say the fire happened around midnight on Friday. The fire was contained to one room and there were no reported injuries.

No word on what caused the fire yet or the total amount of damage to the building.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms was contacted at the time of the fire, which is standard procedure following a church fire, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

This incident remains under investigation.

