WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Fire Department is investigating after a fire at the Delta Motel on Augusta Road near I-26 Monday morning.

Deputy Fire Chief Marquis Solomon says crews were called around 4:15 am and saw fire coming from one unit.

Crews were able to control the fire within 10 minutes. One unit was heavily damaged, and two units had minor damage.

Grace Day says she was rescued from the fire by the maintenance man.

"The fire was right there at the door and Jim tried to break the window, he couldn't. So he told me to move back and he hit the window there and bust the window and put a blanket right there over the window so I wouldn't get glass all over me."

Grace and her mother Susan O'Daniel say they lost everything in the fire, including their clothing and cancer medication.

"I only got out with the clothes I had on...I mean what I slept in and that's it. I couldn't go back in, I didn't have shoes," Grace said.

They said they are not sure what they will do next.

When asked if they knew how the other tenants were holding up, Susan says they're all just a bit scared.

"It's like a big family here, everybody helps each other... whether you're blood family or not, everyone treats you like family and we help each other out," she said.

The first shift manager Jessica Alligood says she received a call about the fire as she was walking out the door headed to work.

"It really wasn't that bad at first, and out of no where the flames started. I was outside screaming, waiting for someone to get everybody else out," she said.

Jessica says a friend came outside and they were able to get everyone out of their units.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. However, it is not known how many people were displaced.

Jessica also tells News19 that several other rooms have taken in families to help get them out of the cold.

There have been some reports that the Walmart was also burned, however, officials say this is not true.

This is a developing story. Stay with News19 for the latest.