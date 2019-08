COLUMBIA, S.C. — An early afternoon accident involving a dump truck and a SUV blocked a portion of Garners Ferry Road on Tuesday.

The incident happened at the intersection of Old Woodlands and Garners Ferry roads, next to the VA Hospital in front of the Circle K.

The eastbound lanes of traffic, heading toward Sumter, were temporarily blocked when the dump truck overturned and spilled a load of sand.

Columbia Police and Fire units responded to the scene.

WLTX

wltx