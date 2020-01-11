Owner says employee took horse-drawn carriage on 'joy ride' before being hit by car in Virginia Beach

Allison Reynold said the employee has been fired. She is still waiting to see if Virginia Beach plans to press charges against him.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The owner of the horse-drawn carriage that was hit from behind by a car in Virginia Beach on Sunday said an employee has been fired after he took the carriage for a ride without permission.

The crash left three of the four people in the carriage hurt.

The accident happened sometime after 1 a.m. in the 2100 block of Great Neck Road. Virginia Beach Police said a Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on the road when it struck the carriage from behind.

The driver of the Camry was not hurt in the crash, but one of the people in the carriage suffered injuries considered life-threatening, while two others were hurt less seriously, according to police.

The horse received injuries described as "minor."

Allison Reynold, President of Horse and Carriage of Smithfield, said the carriage was booked for a Halloween party for a two-year-old child.

After the party, an employee staffing the event decided to take it for a "joy ride" with three other people, Reynold said. She said she doesn't know who the three other people are.

After the crash, the employee tried to call Reynold around 5 a.m. to tell her that the horse was alive. It wasn't until the employee sent her a text message that Reynold found out about the incident.

She told 13News Now that a veterinarian is observing the horse but that she's still worried.

Reynold said the employee was fired. He had worked at the company for three years. She said the employee did have a criminal record but she'd been trying to "give him a break."

Now, Reynold is waiting to hear from the police about the incident and whether the employee will be charged. She said she wants him charged with theft.

As for the carriage, it's completely "demolished." She said it was very valuable and was built by a New York company that is no longer in business.