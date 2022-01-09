Update on when you can expect the P-EBT cards for students

If there are two or more eligible children in the household, each child will receive their own card.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Social Services new P-EBT cards are on their way to eligible K-12 students.

South Carolina got approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue 2022 Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to public school students.

Previously South Carolina had been approved during the 2021-22 school year to use the P-EBT benefits for kids up to six years old.

The new cards should be delivered to eligible students on or before September 16 by regular mail. DSS says parents can use the P-EBT search portal at https://benefitsportal.dss.sc.gov/#/pebt/benefitinquiry to check the status of previously approved benefits.

Eligible SNAP children, aged 0-6 years old, are automatically approved and will be issued a new P-EBT card. If there are two or more eligible children in the household, each child will receive their own card.

Benefits are only good on provided EBT cards 9 months after issuance. If funds are not spent during that time, funds will be automatically removed from the card.