Palmetto Championship PGA Tour event comes to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina now knows the name of the new PGA Tour event that will be coming to the state this year.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, alongside state tourism leaders, announced the Palmetto Championship at Congaree will be played in June.

The PGA Tour had announced the event earlier in the week, but this was the first time it was revealed what the event will be called.

The PGA Tour event will be held at Congaree Golf Club, which is located in Ridgeland, South Carolina, about 80 miles southwest of Charleston in Jasper County. The new course was built back in 2017and this will be its first showcase on national television.

The event will be broadcast by CBS/WLTX.

According to the PGA, the Congaree will debut at No. 39 in Golf Digest’s America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses when those rankings are released in May. It was voted Golf Digest’s “Best New Private Course” in 2018, and was also named as the best golf course built during the 2010s.

The tournament will fill the spot left open with the cancellation of the RBC Canadian Open and be played from June 10-13. The event follows the PGA's regular yearly stop at Hilton Head Island in April for the RBC Heritage.