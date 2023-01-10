Palmetto Peanut Boil raises money for local shelters

Local shelters in the Columbia area are experiencing overcrowding issues and are raising money to combat too many pets.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The annual Palmetto Peanut Boil on Saturday painted the town with paws and peanuts for an afternoon of fundraising.

For the 16th year in a row, Animal Mission and several community sponsors shut down Devine Street for food, family, beer, boiled peanuts, and pups. Jen Coody with Animal Mission said it is always exciting to welcome the community to help their cause.

"It's just nice to see this many people donate their time and effort to come and have fun with us for a good cause," Coody said with a smile.

The festival raised money to fund spay and neuter procedures for pets around Columbia.

"The biggest benefit we can provide as a community and at our organization and to the shelters is to make spay and neuter something that's accessible to everyone in Columbia, Richland county, Lexington county; that's the best thing we can do to help those guys down at the shelter because that's the problem they're fighting is too many pets," Coody said.

At a private vet's office, a spay or neuter can cost anywhere from $200 to $500, and Animal Mission wants to help lower that cost or eliminate it completely to give all families access to these services for their pets.