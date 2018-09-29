Columbia, SC (WLTX) — The 11th Annual Palmetto Peanut Boil kicked-off Saturday, drawing people from across the Midlands in honor of pet safety and South Carolina's state snack, the boiled peanut.

The free outdoor festival started as a small backyard affair. Now, in its 11th year, the Palmetto Peanut Boil features live music, food and entertainment for kids.

Participants had the chance to try different peanut varieties and watch as cooks faced-off in a boiled peanut cook-off for a championship trophy and bragging rights for another year.

Russ Webb is with the Unicorn Slaughterhouse Death Match, a group competing in the peanut cook-off. He said they pride themselves on winning competitions, and this one will be no different.

"We were trying to come up with a crazy team name, and we decided to go with the most ridiculous thing we could," Webb said. "We've done relay races, cooking at the chili cook-off; we do the peanut boil, whatever we can we show up, same group of guys and we go crazy."

All the proceeds from the sell of food and beverages go to The Animal Mission which works to decrease the number of pets being euthanized.

To learn more about The Palmetto Peanut Boil click here.

© 2018 WLTX