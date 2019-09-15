COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new residential tower is to rise in the heart of Columbia, at the corner of Lady and Assembly streets. The project is being developed by Arnold Companies, with MB Kahn handling the construction, and Cline Design Associates as the architect and design company.

A six-story building on what was previously the site of Moe Levy's and Howard Sports will feature 83 urban residences known as The Palms on Lady. The construction will mirror The Palms on Main, with 2,801 square feet ground floor commercial space and five stories of living space above.

Apartment floor plans for The Palms on Lady will feature studio and one- and two-bedroom units, ranging in size from 466 to 1,172 square feet.

Google Earth

Each unit will include contemporary finishes, modern designer flooring and lighting, quartz countertops, and energy efficient appliances. Residences on the top floor will have 10 foot ceilings.

Other amenities will include concierge services, covered parking, state-of-the-art fitness center, a Luxor package room (for secure package delivery), tropical pool, business center, and a top floor club lounge with covered balcony.

“This project will offer all the modern conveniences of urban living, but when the residents step inside they will feel as if they escaped for a weekend at a regal resort,” developer Ben Arnold said. “I am excited and proud to bring this type of project to downtown.”

If The Palms on Main is any indicator, expect to pay around $1,100 for a studio space plus an extra monthly fee for parking.

Arnold Companies had earlier proposed a redevelopment of the same site in 2015. Those plans included 33,000 square feet of single-story retail that would keep as much as the original characteristics of the two main structures as possible -- including original hardwood flooring, exposed brick walls, tin ceiling tiles and up to 14-foot ceilings. Second story residential lofts were only considered at the time, along with a banquet area rental space.

Construction on The Palms on Lady is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2020.