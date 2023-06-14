PALSS offers free HIV/AIDS resources in Columbia

In addition to HIV testing and screenings, they also provide emergency housing assistance, rent and utility assistance, and mental health counseling.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the past 37 years, PALSS in Columbia has been offering free support to those living with HIV and AIDS. PALSS stands for Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services. Since 1985, they've been offering free resources to people in Columbia.

“We know that people who are in care are less likely to transmit HIV to others and we know people who are in care are going to remain healthier for a longer time," said PALSS CEO Carmen Julious.

In addition to HIV testing and screenings, they also provide emergency housing assistance, rent and utility assistance, and mental health counseling.

She says among the most vulnerable populations include African Americans, men who have male partners, and seniors.

“I think the populations that are the most vulnerable and at-risk are the populations who have less access to health and health care services, population who have less access to prevention information.”

Julious explains, depression and anxiety are among some of the most prominent mental health issues experienced among her clients. She says this is because of a stigma associated with contracting the disease. They have staff trained to help clients navigate these issues.

There is also transportation available for patients who need help getting to and from medical appointments.

The agency is funded through the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Housing and Urban Development, and DHEC.