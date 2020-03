KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office say a woman who'd been reported as missing has been found safe.

Officers said late Monday that Pamela Ann Anderson, 50, had been located. They did not give additional details on her discovery.

She was last seen Sunday at 3 p.m. on Kelly Road in the Baron Dekalb area of the county.

Officers say they used patrol vehicles, tracking teams, 4-wheelers, and a helicopter in the effort to find her.