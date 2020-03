KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman.

Pamela Ann Anderson, 50, was last seen Sunday at 3 p.m. She was on Kelly Road in the Baron Dekalb area of the county.

Officers say they have been using patrol vehicles, tracking teams, 4-wheelers, and a helicopter in the effort to find her.

Please contact the KCSO at 803-425-1512 if you have any information on the location of Pamela Ann Anderson.