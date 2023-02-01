Holly Hill residents still supporting food pantry

It's become a neighborhood food pantry where people can drop off essential food items.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — Residents in Holly Hill created a food pantry as a resource to aid those who fell on hard times during the pandemic.

It began as a lending library on Eutaw Road in Holly Hill five years ago and has expanded to much more.

A real neighborhood food pantry where people drop off essential items-shelf stable things like soups, beans, peanut butter and macaroni and cheese.

Creator Nicole Fisk says since it's expanded, the pantry has basically replenished itself or rather residents and neighbors are keeping it going.

“We’ll open it up a lot of times and now people in the community, if they notice that it’s bare, they’ll fill it up for us, so it’s perfect," said Fisk.

She says the pantry began storing food items during the pandemic as a resource to help people who fell on hard times.

Right after the holidays, she says the need for a helping hand has become more apparent.

“With the holidays, sometimes people are really strapped financially so it’s nice if they just feel like they are running low in their bank account or busy and haven’t even had time to go to the grocery store. Maybe they’re busy taking care of family members, aging parents," said Fisk.

As the community of Holly Hill continues to grow, she's hoping the pantry will grow along with it.