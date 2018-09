Columbia, SC (WLTX) - In the Carolinas, a Panthers win means a discount on some glazed goodness.

Krispy Kreme is giving fans another reason to celebrate a win — $5.99 for a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts.

The deal takes place the Monday after a win during the team's regular season and home-opener.

First chance to snag the dozen comes this week as the Panthers take on the Dallas Cowboys September 9.

