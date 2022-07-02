Parents express concern over recent incidents at Irmo High School

The district announced a new program to help what they call the "highest need students," to provide them with more attention and mental health services.

CHAPIN, S.C. — Lexington-Richland School District Five school board members heard from concerned parents Monday night following a string of concerning incidents and a student walk-out at Irmo High School.

The school board held its regularly scheduled school board meeting on Monday night. The meeting came after more than 100 Irmo High School students participated in a walk-out after school on Friday to raise concerns over unwanted touching and fights in school.

Lexington-Richland Five superintendent Dr. Akil Ross said more and more students from district schools are needing district intervention.

"We do have an issue with their concerns for safety and security, dealing fights, disrespect and disruption on the hallways," Ross said. "When so many of assistant principals and principals are dealing with so many students who are in that red, who are in that crisis mode, it's hard to meet those needs."

Ross said he met with Irmo High school student government leaders to discuss their concerns. "There were specific concerns on how their voices were heard within school, especially with dealing with sexual harassment."

During the public participation section of the meeting, a former Irmo High School teacher said she wants to see action taken before her elementary age students attend Irmo High. "We want to send our children to Irmo High," she said. "Our kids want to the wear gold and black, and for the first time, I am questioning that plan."

Another parent who is also an adult education teacher and the Irmo High School Improvement Council chair called for help, saying, "I want to help. If I had been contacted, I would have said, 'Sit me down, let's think through this.'"

Another parent simply said she is not OK with what happed last week. "I am here to tell you I am not OK. My child is not OK. And and the school that I love as much as my elementary school is not OK."

The board did not address any of the parents' concerns during public comment.

Dr. Ross also outlined a new program called the "NEST," a "school within a school." Ross said the program is designed to give what he calls "the highest need students" more attention and mental health services, to look at the root causes of suspensions and explosions. The program will begin on Wednesday, February 9.

According to Ross, the NEST has three main goals: To increase instructional time by addressing the behaviors that interrupt teaching and learning; to improve student communication, problem solving, behavioral and conflict management skills; and to create alternatives to suspensions and expulsions, while addressing the underlying challenges that create negative behaviors.

Ross also said every student will be given an I.D. so people will know where the students are at all times.