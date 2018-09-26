Columbia, SC (WLTX) - September 25th marks the 11th annual National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. Families who lost children and loved ones to murder gathered at the Washington Street United Methodist Church to honor their loved ones.

"My son's last day on this earth was January 7 of this year," says Tameeka Allen. Her son Davion was 21 years old when he was shot and killed. "He worked, he was a father, he was a son, he was a brother, he was 21 years old and he was a good person. Unfortunately good people don't always make the best decisions."

Allen says she never thought she would be a part of the growing group, Parents of Murdered Children (POMC).

"This is a mother's worst nightmare," says Allen.

She is hoping to find closure through the legal system, but is relying on support from POMC's South Carolina Chapter.

"I had no idea that this New Year's would be the last New Year's with my son, and it hurts," says Allen. "Throughout it all God has kept me."

In 2016, more than 17,000 people were murdered around the United States.

"My heart just goes out to these parents," says Tammy Kelley. Her son Deshawn Patterson was murdered in 2014. The men who shot her son are now behind bars.

She's reminded of her son's death daily, but she appreciates being able to fellowship with parents who understand her situation.

"I enjoy getting together with the parents of murdered children because we're all in the same boat and the only thing we can do right now is hold onto each other and trust God."

She hopes that parents can continue to talk to their children about gun violence and the potential outcomes of their actions.

The South Carolina chapter of Parents of Murdered Children meets every Tuesday of the month at the Washington Street United Methodist Church in downtown Columbia, from 6-8 pm.

