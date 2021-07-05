Lake Murray Park Reopens for the first time since start of pandemic

Many people have been without access to the water and have had to rely on going to Myrtle Beach or Charleston to experience the beach.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lake Murray Public Park has reopened for the first time after being closed due to the pandemic.

The park has been popular with families wanting to experience the beach without heading to the coast.

Because of the pandemic, Dominion Energy, who owns the park, decided to temporarily close it.

Denise Robbins and her family loves coming to the lake. She says they've missed being able to come out to the park.

"Not being able to swim here. Usually I'd bring my grandkids, but they're in school and they love to play in the sand and build sand castles. We missed that," said Robbins.

Dominion Energy announced a few weeks ago they made the decision to reopen.

Many people have been without access to the water and have had to rely on going to Myrtle Beach or Charleston to experience the beach.

Robbins says they even got a pool for their home due to the lake being closed during the pandemic.

"Really put a damper in our plans as far as I went and had to buy a pool so that I could have something at home to relax instead of not being able to come here," explained Robbins. "We heard the lake was opening and this is our favorite place to come."

A limited number of visitors will be allowed at the beach. The capacity is limited to 100 vehicles at a time.