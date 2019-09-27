WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of West Columbia has opened a public parking garage at 310 Court Avenue at State Street.

The parking garage is in the Brookland Development and street parking is now open to the public.

According to the city, the project adds 105 free parking spaces to West Columbia’s river district.

Future parking projects in the river district will provide approximately 95 additional free parking spaces.

These are the free parking options available when visiting the West Columbia Riverwalk and Amphitheater and restaurants and shops on State and Meeting Streets in the River District.

City of West Columbia